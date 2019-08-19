As Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Market Value Declined, Nwi Management LP Has Upped Holding; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Cut Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) Stake by $1.16 Million as Share Value Rose

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 51,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 291,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 534,672 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: TRASM FOR 1Q ESTIMATED AT 8.37C VS 8.58C Y/Y; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 22,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 28,023 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 50,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 466,097 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 140 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 786,133 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oldfield Ltd Liability Partnership has 28,580 shares. Petrus Trust Comm Lta holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 4,664 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd holds 1.49% or 176,080 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James Fin Services accumulated 53,806 shares. Driehaus Limited invested in 6,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 36,151 shares. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 0.03% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 180,000 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $50.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. 2,375 shares were bought by Christie Edward M III, worth $99,584. $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Gardner H. McIntyre.

