As Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Market Value Declined, Arlington Value Capital Has Decreased Its Stake; Hemenway Trust Company Continues to Hold Position in Home Depot (HD)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 1,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 75,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.73M, up from 73,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 487,748 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.28 million, down from 497,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 1.21 million shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 11/05/2018 – Budget carrier Spirit Airlines to start offering in-flight Wi-Fi; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,839 shares to 139,366 shares, valued at $16.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,434 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Llc has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 888,265 shares. Partners Lc owns 43,800 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Freestone Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,749 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arbor Inv Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,137 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Liability Company invested in 212,803 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Perkins Coie Tru Company reported 19,451 shares. Chemical Comml Bank accumulated 41,547 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Fincl Counselors accumulated 0.74% or 87,042 shares. Sta Wealth Management Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 61,593 were reported by Argent Tru. Quantitative Invest Management holds 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 44,481 shares. Arrow Finance, New York-based fund reported 30,087 shares. Moreover, Ca has 0.64% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,044 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt invested in 2.24% or 105,902 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. The insider Wiggins Rocky bought 176 shares worth $7,501. Christie Edward M III bought $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Tuesday, July 30.

