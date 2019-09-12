As Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Market Valuation Declined, Rockshelter Capital Management Lifted by $400,487 Its Stake; Spirit Of America Management Holding in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Boosted by $2.10 Million as Valuation Rose

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 70,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 479,817 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.79M, up from 409,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 167,859 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 8,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 295,019 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.08 million, up from 286,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 445,528 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $665.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 22,600 shares to 217,953 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 165,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,090 shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800 worth of stock. Christie Edward M III bought $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Tuesday, July 30.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $291.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 12,687 shares to 259,461 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,223 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Building Product (NYSE:CBPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 236,111 are owned by Clarivest Asset Ltd Co. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp reported 58,800 shares stake. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 5,017 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 1.39 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Prudential Financial owns 100,260 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 93,508 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 61,829 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 565,166 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Communications holds 0.02% or 28,969 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 99,000 shares or 0% of the stock. American Interest Grp Inc Inc accumulated 43,622 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 26,752 shares.