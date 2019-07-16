As Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Stock Price Declined, Cornerstone Investment Partners Lowered by $13.26 Million Its Stake; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Position In Macys (M) Was Boosted

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) by 46.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 145,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,389 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, down from 310,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 433,048 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.19 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.79M, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 3.82M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 11/04/2018 – Macy’s Takes to the Street With Nicopanda Collection; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – TOTAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM A 1 PERCENT DECLINE TO A .5 PERCENT INCREASE IN FISCAL 2018; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s mobile app is being upgraded to include an augmented reality element â€” the ability to move furniture around one’s own home; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Announces Karen Hoguet, Chief Financial Officer, To Retire February 2019; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM FUELING INVESTMENTS IN STRATEGY

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 6.00 million shares to 408,910 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 145,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,318 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 141,170 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.16% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 4,000 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Clal Hldgs Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Goldman Sachs reported 1.62M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Globeflex Cap LP invested in 23,254 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 282,781 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company owns 17,059 shares. Parametrica Management Limited holds 2,205 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Cap Inc has 2% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 248 shares stake. Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Company Dc invested in 0.04% or 5,737 shares. Webster State Bank N A has 80 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc holds 0.03% or 7,749 shares.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 161,016 shares to 853,136 shares, valued at $56.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 21,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).