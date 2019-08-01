As Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Decreased by $918,554 Its Stake; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stock Rose, Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Increased Position

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 10,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 11,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 21,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $77.4. About 455,151 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 50.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 368,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.79 million, up from 730,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $97.8. About 305,906 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 36,520 shares. Cannell Peter B & invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.03% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 82,918 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 202,911 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 11,549 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Hallmark Management has invested 2% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has invested 0.38% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 70,408 are held by Bryn Mawr. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.03% or 305,328 shares. Oakbrook Llc holds 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 5,600 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 21,810 shares to 46,956 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp/Mn (NYSE:USB) by 11,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Management Group has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 14,176 shares. Franklin invested in 2.04 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% or 83,242 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 2,080 were reported by Amer Interest Grp Inc. Hudson Bay Management Lp reported 0.01% stake. World Asset reported 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 4,551 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 12,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Weiss Multi reported 65,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 1,339 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Llc owns 1.03% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 39,146 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 16.86M shares. 14,656 are held by Comerica Retail Bank.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 sales for $2.63 million activity. Bozigian Haig P. also sold $240,125 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares. BENEVICH ERIC sold 1,357 shares worth $119,427. Grigoriadis Dimitri E. had sold 531 shares worth $44,622. Gano Kyle had sold 762 shares worth $63,673 on Wednesday, February 6. On Monday, February 4 GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold $671,216 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 7,614 shares. Shares for $107,911 were sold by Lippoldt Darin on Tuesday, February 5.