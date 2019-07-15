As Spirit Aerosystems Holdings In (SPR) Stock Declined, Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Cut Its Holding; United American Securities Has Lifted Holding in Estee Lauder Companies Cl (EL) by $1.51 Million as Shares Rose

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings In (SPR) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 374,966 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.32 million, down from 378,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 1.12M shares traded or 31.91% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (EL) by 273.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 9,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 3,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $187.8. About 432,206 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Management (Americas) reported 0.99% stake. Motco invested in 0% or 277 shares. First Interstate Bank stated it has 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cap Guardian Tru stated it has 0.41% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 42,460 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 158,881 are held by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. Mutual Of America Management accumulated 29,232 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 6 shares. Glob Thematic Partners Limited Com has invested 2.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Indiana-based Everence Cap Mgmt has invested 0.07% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Rampart Investment Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 35,570 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 892,760 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Brookmont Cap Management accumulated 3,744 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 17,345 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 234,778 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “General Mills’ Shares Slide on Soggy 4th-Quarter Sales – GuruFocus.com” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek US Holdings Names Daryl Schofield EVP of Business Development – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 27,207 shares. $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. The insider Polcer Gregory sold $7.04M. Shares for $66.44M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. Shares for $4.36 million were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. MOSS SARA E also sold $3.42M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 60,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 46 shares. 381,607 were reported by First Manhattan Co. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Shell Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 36,288 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications Incorporated holds 0% or 260 shares. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 3,500 shares stake. New York-based Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 202,911 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bokf Na owns 16,731 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 35 shares. 100,009 were reported by Hbk Investments L P. Moreover, Oz Mngmt LP has 1.57% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 2.85M shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) by 110,621 shares to 675,490 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unspon Adr by 50,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,362 shares, and has risen its stake in United Overseas Bk Ltd Sponsored Adr (UOVEY).