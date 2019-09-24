As Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder First American Bank Trimmed Its Stake by $604,908; Keywise Capital Management LTD Cut Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $64.91 Million as Valuation Declined

First American Bank decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 7,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 18,685 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 26,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 120,205 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 384,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 190,964 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.36M, down from 575,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.76. About 6.07 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 35.81 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 6,734 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Management Corporation has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 94,924 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 3,361 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Communications stated it has 15,114 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Massachusetts Service Ma stated it has 50,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 372,315 were accumulated by First Manhattan Com. Natl Pension reported 7,455 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 10,927 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Service Lc has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 286 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% or 57,700 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.2% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,387 shares to 36,507 shares, valued at $13.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (Prn) by 825,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).