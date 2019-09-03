As Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Share Value Declined, Holder First American Bank Raised Its Holding; Two Sigma Securities Position in Skyworks Solutions (Call) (SWKS) Cut by $2.10 Million

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Call) (SWKS) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 30,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 991,895 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116

First American Bank increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 7,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 18,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $80.15. About 806,551 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $236.98M for 13.19 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Communication stated it has 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 255,606 shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Bokf Na owns 3,899 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Veritable LP has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 2,512 shares. Ironwood Financial Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cap Glob Invsts holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 6.37M shares. 183,888 are owned by North Point Port Managers Oh. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 2,088 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 8,388 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 6,318 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 0.02% or 86,092 shares. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Limited Company Tn has invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Pitcairn reported 4,194 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (Call) (NYSE:ADM) by 30,700 shares to 56,100 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt owns 7,480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 16,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts accumulated 0.05% or 106,072 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Raymond James Financial Advisors invested in 3,574 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.48% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,469 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 250 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 411,371 shares. Bb&T Llc stated it has 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 98,403 shares. 10 are owned by Howe And Rusling Incorporated. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 284 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (Prn) by 700,000 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Health Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,790 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

