As Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Share Value Declined, First American Bank Raised Holding by $681,499; As Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Cut Stake

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc analyzed 20,819 shares as the company's stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 198,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 219,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 354,562 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500.

First American Bank increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 7,489 shares as the company's stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 18,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 394,071 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston owns 0.14% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 1.15 million shares. Cannell Peter B holds 0.91% or 258,120 shares. Axa owns 26,500 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 202,911 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Retail Bank reported 26,153 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 122,913 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Piedmont Invest accumulated 7,749 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 135,122 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 261 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.05% or 113,946 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management reported 22,382 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Inc reported 13,884 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 0.23% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 232,748 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 14,869 shares to 177,443 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,120 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Do Analysts Think About Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:SPR) Earnings Trend? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 106,291 shares to 131,759 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.