As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position; Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stock Price Rose While Harvey Partners Has Boosted Its Holding

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 750,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549.18 million, down from 6.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 483,131 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 6,530 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SAAD SAYS IN PHONE MESSAGE; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Tarpon Springs; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

