As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stock Value Declined, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Raised Its Holding by $324,000; Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Position in Enbridge (ENB) as Shares Declined

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $651,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 265,276 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL DIGITAL LOGISTICS CENTER

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 100,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 247,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, down from 348,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 668,210 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Int Gp accumulated 2,431 shares. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Fiduciary reported 3,791 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 14,168 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). First Amer National Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 18,685 shares. Mackay Shields holds 0.08% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 138,572 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Tocqueville Asset LP reported 3,361 shares. Globeflex Cap LP stated it has 22,955 shares. Pitcairn Communications invested in 0.04% or 5,120 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.05% or 6,203 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.08% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 13,470 shares.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Textron Aviation to employ around two-dozen interns at new WSU office – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPR) Earnings Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boeing CEO says 737 production plans safe for now – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 130,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $194,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Minnesota Supreme Court Rejects Line 3R FEIS Appeals – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Revealed: These 3 Dividend Kings Haven’t Missed a Payout in 50 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Dividend Stocks to Hold for a Century – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Preferreds Have Collapsed And Are A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Pension: Should You Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock for Passive Income? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 17, 2019.