As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stock Declined, Scopia Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $23.01 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose While Roundview Capital Decreased Holding

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 2,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 25,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 28,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 284,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 2.56M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.66 million, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.12M shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Mngmt Llp owns 694,274 shares. The Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has invested 0.31% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). British Columbia Management Corp reported 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 163,430 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 7,185 shares. 5.63 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Jennison Associates Ltd stated it has 7,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.03% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Highvista Strategies Lc reported 3,200 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 4,164 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 14,652 shares. 18 are held by Howe & Rusling. Axa owns 22,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.36M shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $203.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.44 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.79M shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rothschild Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amica Mutual Insur reported 0.88% stake. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Braun Stacey Associate invested in 136,303 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1.62% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 100,000 shares. First Personal Services accumulated 7,235 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc accumulated 20,686 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 262,668 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 44,123 shares. Sageworth Trust stated it has 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Noesis Mangement holds 3,473 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Company invested in 2.03% or 173,700 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Srb Corporation has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Paloma Partners invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $444.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 88,885 shares to 96,492 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

