As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stock Declined, Boston Partners Has Upped Holding by $44.95 Million; Sysco (SYY) Valuation Declined While Toronto Dominion Bank Upped Position by $13.99 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 199,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 531,775 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.60 million, up from 331,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.67. About 1.59M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director

Boston Partners increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 48.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 554,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.55 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 299,636 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 30,659 shares to 295,064 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 23,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,042 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Signature Estate Inv Ltd has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri holds 10,600 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Security Natl Tru Communication reported 2,250 shares. First Foundation Advisors has 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.43% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 31,100 were accumulated by Community Fincl Bank Na. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 2.79 million shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 46,382 shares. The Nebraska-based Lincoln Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 552,171 are held by Putnam Ltd Liability Co. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 11,516 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.05% or 337,557 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 108,000 shares. Sky Inv Gp Lc reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wendell David Incorporated holds 0.87% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 81,676 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 62,394 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 54,371 shares. James Inv Research invested in 0.02% or 2,575 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 16,280 shares. Numerixs Techs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Earnest Prtn Lc accumulated 54 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth State Bank Of has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 10.62M shares. Asset Inc accumulated 24,132 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Westpac stated it has 19,853 shares. Moreover, Mai Cap Management has 0.03% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 513,526 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 3,800 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 33,680 shares to 573,313 shares, valued at $110.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 72,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.51M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

