As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Shares Declined, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $6.30 Million; Suvretta Capital Management Upped Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Position

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 778,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.08M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.11 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 1.72 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 134,256 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL DIGITAL LOGISTICS CENTER; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit AeroSystems slips as Seaport downgrades on lack of catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Spirit AeroSystems to Attend International Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, AMD, Caterpillar, CSX, Intel, Nvidia, Raytheon, Suncor, Square, Walgreens and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Other Stocks to Sell As Boeing Tumbles – Investorplace.com” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 107,470 shares to 989,798 shares, valued at $51.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 273,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,844 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Ltd Com has 0.31% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Dupont Capital has invested 0.16% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Asset One Limited owns 48,021 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 838,795 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.01% or 248 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.71% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). First Tru Advisors LP reported 92,310 shares. James Invest invested in 0.04% or 7,270 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 881,411 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 45,211 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate has 150 shares. Strs Ohio reported 5,189 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Capital holds 0.2% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 6,022 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Co accumulated 3.75% or 321,950 shares. Goelzer Mngmt has 65,451 shares. Cibc World has 250,941 shares. Boston owns 2.18 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 1.91 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 111,474 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.37% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Suvretta Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 3.42% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Third Point Limited Com reported 5.00M shares stake. 238,694 were reported by Nordea Mgmt. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc invested in 7,627 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 199,804 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Llc, California-based fund reported 14,692 shares.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sprint Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Box, Inc. and Cloudera, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PSMT, BSX, MBNKF and HL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Can Boston Scientific’s Cardiac Rhythm Management Business Grow In The Near Term? – Forbes” with publication date: June 12, 2019.