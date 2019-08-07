As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Share Value Declined, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Raised by $6.30 Million Its Position; Umb Bank N A Upped Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 1,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 100,022 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.98M, up from 98,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $244.5. About 1.23M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 583,186 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Papp L Roy And Associate has 1.26% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 28,063 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 3,960 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsrs invested 2.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Trustmark Commercial Bank Department reported 6,600 shares. Greenleaf owns 2,058 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated invested 0.62% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com has 2.6% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 58,704 shares. Vontobel Asset holds 2.36% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Old National Bancshares In invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). De Burlo Grp Incorporated invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lifeplan Fincl Grp, Ohio-based fund reported 175 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 122,712 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.86% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Cwm has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,120 shares.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,784 shares to 37,705 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smlcp 600/Barra (IJS) by 2,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,896 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Becton Dickinson Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 72,095 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $134.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 273,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,844 shares, and cut its stake in Pdvwireless Inc..

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Spirit Aerosystems Stock Popped 7% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Report: UBS expects public concerns over Boeing 737 MAX to fade – Wichita Business Journal” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sea Limited (SE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit AeroSystems, Boeing agree on long-term partnership – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: December 27, 2018.