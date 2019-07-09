As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Share Value Declined, Holder Hound Partners Has Decreased Position by $187.31 Million; Element Capital Management Increases Holding in Hess (HES)

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 227.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 51,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,381 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 22,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.71. About 2.65 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 41.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 2.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.34M, down from 4.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.74. About 2.06 million shares traded or 142.92% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Management Americas owns 4,407 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 13,050 shares. Smith Asset Grp Incorporated LP has 0.3% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 99,740 shares. 74,900 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Regentatlantic Cap Llc reported 5,898 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 405,172 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.04 million shares. Northern Corporation owns 881,411 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 11,549 shares. 60,500 were reported by Omers Administration. Fjarde Ap has 0.13% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 113,634 shares. 629,145 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Lc. 4,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Amer Intll Group Inc reported 2,475 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 4.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $175.87 million for 10.99 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Management Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). State Street holds 0.06% or 13.03 million shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 0.24% or 54,240 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ftb Advsrs has 5,012 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Paradigm Asset Communication Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 12,230 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 4,149 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ci Invs owns 79,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Inc accumulated 17,024 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Lc has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 102 shares. Key Grp Inc Hldg (Cayman) Limited reported 14,101 shares.

