As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Market Valuation Declined, Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Position; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increases Stake in Amerisource (ABC)

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 750,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549.18 million, down from 6.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.05. About 115,819 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL DIGITAL LOGISTICS CENTER

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Amerisource (ABC) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 32,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.71M, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Amerisource for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 247,894 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Invest Partners holds 164,389 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0.09% or 6.61M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc has invested 0.48% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Manufacturers Life The reported 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Bryn Mawr holds 0.35% or 70,408 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Management invested in 0.13% or 2,621 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Co owns 14,211 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 11,671 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). American Intl Gru invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Fisher Asset Ltd holds 93,337 shares. Virtu Financial Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.11% or 11,549 shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $79.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 39,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI).

