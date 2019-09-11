As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Market Valuation Declined, Chilton Investment Co Increased by $736,645 Its Position; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Maintains Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 8,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 52,278 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 44,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 717,277 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 63.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 28,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 72,407 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, up from 44,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $134.75. About 1.56M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 33,165 shares to 581,010 shares, valued at $55.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,517 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl holds 0.02% or 67,600 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Limited Com holds 15,114 shares. Macquarie reported 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 4,048 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Lc has 0.1% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 16,456 shares. Darsana Capital Partners Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 6.00M shares. 500 were accumulated by Ima Wealth. 337,919 were accumulated by Legal General Gp Plc. Schafer Cullen Mngmt Incorporated holds 7,480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 208,644 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 121,886 shares to 199,610 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 34,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,220 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Coe Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 7,880 shares. Fruth Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,400 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 1,085 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hyman Charles D reported 0.05% stake. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 39,295 shares. Moreover, Grp has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Manufacturers Life Com The owns 218,227 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 72,407 shares. Moreover, King Street Capital Limited Partnership has 0.88% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 120,000 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 2,538 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.14% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Martin Currie Limited owns 28,081 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).