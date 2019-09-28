As Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Share Price Rose, Blackrock Has Decreased Position by $1.17 Million; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Value Rose, Fort LP Has Raised Its Stake

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Speedway Motorsports Inc (TRK) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 65,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 765,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, down from 830,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Speedway Motorsports Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $808.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 179,502 shares traded. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) has risen 14.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TRK News: 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports Sees 2018 Rev $450M-$475M; 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports 4Q Rev $76.4M; 23/04/2018 – Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 15 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.07; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS – ESTIMATES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX $20 MLN – $30 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.20; 26/04/2018 – Speedway Motorsports Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.20; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $450 MLN TO $475 MLN; 07/03/2018 Speedway Motorsports 4Q EPS $2.77; 26/04/2018 – Speedway Motorsports 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Fort Lp increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 2,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 13,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 11,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 22,561 shares to 10.00M shares, valued at $395.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 502,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

More notable recent Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Speedway Motorsports Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 and Provides Full Year 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Success of new races revs up earnings for Speedway Motorsports – Charlotte Business Journal” published on November 08, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Speedway Motorsports exits Wall Street in $800 million merger – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Analysts await Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TRK’s profit will be $21.65 million for 9.33 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Speedway Motorsports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.45% EPS growth.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $520.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,462 shares to 29,269 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 93,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,382 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon developing advanced high-power microwave system for US Air Force deployment – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan upgrades Raytheon to Overweight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) awarded US Air Force contract for solid state modules replacement – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boys & Girls Clubs of America And Raytheon Will Establish Four New STEM Centers Of Innovation For Military-Connected Youth In 2020 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

