As Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Stock Price Rose, Chartist Has Upped Stake; Segall Bryant & Hamill Holds Stake in Catalent (CTLT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 21,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 774,819 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.00 million, up from 753,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 492,379 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94B, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $549.93. About 174,065 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Faces Pressure Overseas – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Greenblatt Magic Formula Stocks in Basic Materials – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams: Buy For Its Growth Rather Than Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams Earnings: SHW Stock Soars Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

