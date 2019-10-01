As Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Share Value Rose, Chartist Raised Holding; Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $1.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94 billion, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $549.87. About 324,667 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 30,622 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Management Corp reported 0.09% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,107 shares. Eqis Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Zweig holds 13,177 shares. The Virginia-based London Com Of Virginia has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Spears Abacus Advsr Lc, New York-based fund reported 896 shares. Bluestein R H Company invested 2.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.36 million shares or 0.39% of the stock. Wagner Bowman holds 1,215 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Adirondack Trust, New York-based fund reported 30 shares. World Investors holds 4.27 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 148,068 shares. The Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated has invested 0.43% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Northern Trust Corporation holds 940,308 shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $157.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc New by 11 shares to 552 shares, valued at $278.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Bank (KBE) by 858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,656 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 20 (IWM).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 20,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $102.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).