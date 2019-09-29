As Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Market Valuation Rose, Chartist Has Raised Stake; Atlas Browninc Cut Its Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Position by $459,360; Shares Declined

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94 billion, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 681,580 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jackson Square Limited Liability Co reported 2.53 million shares. Pnc Svcs Gp stated it has 620 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 113,298 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 304,944 shares. Synovus invested in 0% or 163 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Principal Fincl Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Deprince Race And Zollo owns 0.74% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 589,046 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 5,263 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,234 shares. 1.08M are owned by Fil. Atlas Browninc accumulated 136,162 shares or 4.21% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 3,900 shares. Springowl Associates holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 39,287 shares. Millennium Mgmt holds 302,252 shares.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability accumulated 74,625 shares. 568,696 are held by Amer Century Companies. Raymond James And Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 68,533 shares. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.23% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 116,256 shares. Enterprise Svcs holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Fdx, California-based fund reported 2,570 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 16,261 shares. 20 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp. Sumitomo Life Insur has 3,474 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Blb&B Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mawer Investment Management Limited stated it has 74,335 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc has 80,710 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oz Ltd Partnership holds 1.49% or 611,711 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 1,755 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

