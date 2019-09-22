As Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Valuation Rose, Chartist Has Raised Position; As Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (WAB) Stock Price Rose, Beddow Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (WAB) by 432.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 47,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 57,987 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, up from 10,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.08M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94B, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 810,783 shares traded or 63.54% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Investment Mngmt has invested 0.2% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Welch Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.19% or 26,427 shares. Cwm Lc owns 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 338 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.02% or 1,184 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag reported 1,500 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,407 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford holds 0.01% or 19,584 shares. Natl Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 102,157 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group owns 5,865 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,209 shares. Qs Limited Liability has 2,080 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New England Rech Mngmt Incorporated owns 450 shares. Carderock Cap holds 1.55% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 8,932 shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $157.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 368 shares to 4,749 shares, valued at $743.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc New by 11 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings In.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investor Ab ‘B’ (IVSBF) by 30,470 shares to 191,180 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) by 20,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,446 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.