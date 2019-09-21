As Spartannash Co. (SPTN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Private Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Spf Beheer Bv Has Increased Its Albemarle (ALB) Holding by $13.23 Million

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 189,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.28M, up from 916,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 2.74 million shares traded or 92.75% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartannash Co. (SPTN) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 856,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 332,813 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartannash Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 265,427 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 22.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $14.17M for 7.63 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.

