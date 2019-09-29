As Spartannash Co. (SPTN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Private Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Hexcel (HXL) Valuation Rose, Holder Timucuan Asset Management Upped Its Holding

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartannash Co. (SPTN) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 856,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 332,813 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartannash Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 267,105 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 51,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.27M, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 357,813 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold HXL shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 551,816 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 8,652 are owned by Hsbc Plc. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 4,044 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Llc reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Bb&T Secs Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 23,821 shares. Chase Counsel Corp invested in 0.76% or 18,560 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca invested in 283,882 shares or 3.92% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 300 were accumulated by Alphaone Inv Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company. Snyder Capital LP has 0.68% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.08% or 19,000 shares. 56 are held by Parkside Financial Bank. Geode Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 855,644 shares. Next Grp invested in 513 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Btim has 0.14% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 133,583 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $674.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc. by 141,770 shares to 483,099 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 134,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Target Hospitality Corp..

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 22.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $14.17M for 7.72 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.