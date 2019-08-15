As Spartannash Co. (SPTN) Share Price Declined, Private Capital Management Cut by $2.23 Million Its Holding; Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Holding Maintained by Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 9,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 26,238 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 16,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.29M shares traded or 53.62% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartannash Co. (SPTN) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 148,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartannash Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 496,934 shares traded or 48.11% up from the average. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 14 investors sold SPTN shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp owns 525,226 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 5,103 shares. Globeflex LP invested in 0.06% or 17,158 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 3,190 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 202,735 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 27,875 shares. Private Capital Management Lc accumulated 1.19 million shares or 2.85% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 19 shares. 69,740 are held by Federated Pa. Riverhead Ltd Co has 4,885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 2,231 shares.

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $12.71M for 6.39 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.83% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 206,401 shares to 208,401 shares, valued at $30.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 981,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991,474 shares, and has risen its stake in First Northwest Bancorp.

More notable recent SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Spartan Stores (SPTN) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies Sempra Energy, Rambus, Aaron’s, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Cogent Communications, and SpartanNash with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analyst: Check Out of These 3 Grocery Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) were released by: Crainsdetroit.com and their article: “SpartanNash CEO resigns; company to cease Fresh Kitchen business – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SpartanNash Announces Results of 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting – Business Wire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,986 shares to 7,321 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,092 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 64,238 shares. Jcsd Cap Limited Co holds 3.67% or 132,000 shares. 10,316 are owned by Alps Advisors Inc. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Meritage Port Mgmt invested in 0.31% or 81,487 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 45,500 shares. Hennessy Incorporated holds 0.13% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S holds 1.68% or 429,991 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 315,474 shares. Alphamark Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 250 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 39,427 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,431 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Is PacWest Bancorp (PACW) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Zacks.com” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Loan Portfolio Sale Nasdaq:PACW – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “PacWest Bancorp: Improving Credit Quality Overshadows Net Interest Margin Deterioration – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PACW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp and El Dorado Savings Bank Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2018.