As Spartan Mtrs (SPAR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Millennium Management Has Decreased Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Increased by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 50,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 220,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.00M, up from 169,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (SPAR) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 229,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The hedge fund held 199,216 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 428,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 128,508 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 08/05/2018 – Quantenna’s Spartan Solutions Gain Momentum With Multiple Design Wins Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – Spartan Energy 4Q Loss/Shr C$0.05; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $42M; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 25/05/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS HOLDER & COURT APPROVAL OF ARRANGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC SPAR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.61, REV VIEW $811.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Spartan softball plays string of conference games

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 88,520 shares to 54,276 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 3,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,000 shares, and cut its stake in Redfin Corp (Put).

