As Spartan Motors (SPAR) Stock Value Rose, Marshall Wace Llp Has Increased Position; Webster Bank Has Lowered Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $1.91 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Spartan Motors (SPAR) by 832.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 105,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The hedge fund held 118,609 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 12,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Spartan Motors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 96,038 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 07/05/2018 – 12TH Street Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Spartan Motors; 25/05/2018 – Spartan Motors and Newmar Corporation Reveal Innovative Technology and Industry-Best Warranty at Annual Dealer Meeting; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT IMPLIES A VALUE OF ABOUT $1.4 BLN FOR SPARTAN AFTER ASSUMPTION OF SPARTAN’S NET DEBT AND PAYMENT OF TRANSACTION COSTS; 10/05/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.76; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Backs 2018 Rev $790.0M-$815.0M; 19/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Results Scheduled for May 3

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 678,348 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact Combines Multiple Purchases, Including Air Force and Marine Corps; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,316 shares to 79,164 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. to withhold F-35 fighters from Turkey – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Financial holds 0.53% or 8,277 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co owns 5,081 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Avalon Ltd Liability reported 0.5% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 16,668 are held by Covington Capital Management. Chilton Inv Llc has invested 0.37% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.49% or 13,043 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldg owns 0.59% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 430,941 shares. Bailard Incorporated owns 6,401 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. L S holds 5,483 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.32% or 4,888 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,128 shares. Davenport & Company Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 12,582 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh owns 7,828 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,238 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. 750 shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S, worth $229,533.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SPAR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 23.28 million shares or 0.48% less from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource owns 405,200 shares. Citadel Advsrs invested in 76,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 100,546 shares. 643,036 were accumulated by D E Shaw Comm. First Advisors Lp holds 129,456 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,380 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) or 14,614 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com stated it has 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 23,000 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 599,883 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 50,488 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 85,375 shares. Wilen Investment Corp has 31,771 shares. Swiss Bancorp has 60,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 322,334 shares to 855,484 shares, valued at $14.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 6,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,359 shares, and cut its stake in Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL).

More notable recent Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/16/2019: ADT,SPAR,APRN,BYND,DPZ – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spartan Motors +8% on earnings beat and raising FY2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SPAR Canada Awarded Clorox Partner of the Year – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Spartan Motors (SPAR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SPAR Group Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.