As Spartan Motors (SPAR) Stock Rose, Summit Creek Advisors Has Lifted Holding; The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding Increased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $138.97. About 6.20 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 55,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 634,008 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 578,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Spartan Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 99,554 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT IMPLIES A VALUE OF ABOUT $1.4 BLN FOR SPARTAN AFTER ASSUMPTION OF SPARTAN’S NET DEBT AND PAYMENT OF TRANSACTION COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors 1Q EPS 12c; 17/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Closing of Arrangement; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – PURSUANT TO ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT, A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY SPARTAN IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: Task Force Spartan aviation brigade exchanges troops with Jordanian Air Force; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,025 shares to 31,107 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,382 shares to 188,580 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.