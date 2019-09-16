As Spark Therapeutics Ord (ONCE) Stock Value Declined, Ecor1 Capital Has Increased by $8.68 Million Its Stake; As Korn Ferry (KFY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Cut Position by $1.28 Million

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 32,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 135,824 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, down from 167,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 268,248 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 04/05/2018 – Hiring Managers Tell All: Top Eight Mistakes College Grads Make in Their Job Hunt, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 01/05/2018 – Don Lowman Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and North American Leader, Executive Pay & Governance; 15/05/2018 – Kristi Drew Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 58C; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27-28; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – Jorge Gomar Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Ord (ONCE) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 85,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 614,128 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.87M, up from 529,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $104.65. About 118,588 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE)

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 301,082 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $86.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 106,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics Ord by 907,769 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eiger Biopharmaceutical Ord by 459,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Ord.