As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stock Value Declined, Ecor1 Capital Has Lowered Holding; As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Share Value Rose, Ghost Tree Capital Has Lowered Position by $18.25 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.47. About 444,206 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 53.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 607,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 529,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 136,810 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE)

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $194.72 million activity. The insider Braslyn Ltd. sold $18.98 million. venBio Select Advisor LLC sold $50.14M worth of stock or 686,820 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 223,630 shares in its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 5,300 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability reported 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Interest Group Inc Inc holds 13,664 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.01% or 305,829 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 20,400 shares. Hap Trading Lc reported 0.09% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Fmr Lc accumulated 0.04% or 4.61M shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Bvf Il invested in 3.54% or 431,700 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3,130 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 45,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 260,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S (Put).

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mirati Therapeutics prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MRTX, STMP, MIC – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guggenheim softens view on four biotechs in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EEStor Extends Expiry Date of Warrants – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Nokia Stock the Best Cheap Play Under $7? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mogadishu mayor, once a London councillor, wounded in a blast – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AI Stocks: Here’s Your Chance to Make 100 Times Your Money – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Note Ahead of Sysco (SYY) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.