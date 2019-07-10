As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stock Price Rose, Partner Fund Management LP Cut Holding by $222.34 Million; Parus Finance Uk LTD Decreased Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $1.89 Million

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 7.71 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Raises Dividend to EUR1.25; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 1.97M shares as the company’s stock rose 119.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,821 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.58M, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $100.25. About 430,430 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 38.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-1.08 EPS, down 152.17% or $3.15 from last year’s $2.07 per share. After $-1.43 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.48% EPS growth.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 275,020 shares to 977,313 shares, valued at $60.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 419,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53,160 shares to 123,075 shares, valued at $23.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

