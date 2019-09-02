As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stock Price Declined, Motley Fool Asset Management Boosted by $673,480 Its Position; Cornerstone Investment Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 154,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.26 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.38M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 5,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 36,058 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, up from 30,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 657,647 shares traded or 35.99% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 1.03M shares. 120 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability Corp. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 404,958 shares. Havens Limited Liability holds 2.76% or 25,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 5,056 were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 333,340 shares. Moreover, Ecor1 Lc has 5.55% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 529,000 shares. California-based Partner Fund Management LP has invested 0.54% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc owns 38,125 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.01% or 525 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs Lp holds 0.55% or 751,927 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.05% or 46,800 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Company, Netherlands-based fund reported 3,513 shares. Omni Prns Llp stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

