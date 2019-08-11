As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Trimmed Its Position; First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $1.16 Million as Market Value Rose

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 48,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 2.38M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.30M, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.96. About 246,259 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio Completes Conversion of MainSource Fincl Group Into First Fincl; 02/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp. and MainSource Fincl Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 19/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFBC)

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 632,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 751,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.63 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 136,810 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.13% or 20,360 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 0.01% or 3.01M shares. The California-based Partner Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.51% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 103,436 are owned by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Prudential has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Capital Ww Invsts reported 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.05% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 46,800 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 433 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 4,778 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 30,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce Ny holds 21,913 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 210,339 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 7,306 shares.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 20,220 shares to 34.27M shares, valued at $2.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. by 804,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC).

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.28M for 11.09 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 279,350 shares to 544,200 shares, valued at $26.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 250,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Communication, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,596 shares. Kirr Marbach & Ltd Liability In accumulated 21,774 shares. Pl Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 1.2% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Ameriprise holds 561,931 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan has 4,668 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 14.31 million shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 649 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp holds 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 186,848 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 52,690 shares. Panagora Asset has 183,141 shares. Prudential owns 399,882 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 178,443 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 800,461 shares. First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,657 shares. Creative Planning holds 224,563 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. kramer william j bought $4,245 worth of stock. 370 shares valued at $8,924 were bought by Booth Cynthia O on Wednesday, April 10. olszewski richard e bought 300 shares worth $7,797. PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L bought 258 shares worth $6,249. Shares for $6,249 were bought by Berta Vince on Monday, July 1. Ach J Wickliffe had bought 177 shares worth $4,269.