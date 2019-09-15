As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stock Declined, Holder Guggenheim Capital Has Boosted Its Position; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Shareholder Glacier Peak Capital Has Boosted Stake by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 2,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 35,843 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 393,490 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 153.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 43,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 72,327 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 137,550 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7,000 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraneshares Csi China Internet Etf (KWEB) by 37,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,519 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 11,309 shares to 46,796 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 19,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,548 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Magnetar Ltd invested in 885,199 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 65,390 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pentwater Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.86% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 780,000 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Strs Ohio invested in 4,000 shares. Longfellow Investment Ltd Llc holds 2,083 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Twin Securities holds 11.88% or 320,653 shares in its portfolio. Baker Bros Advisors LP stated it has 751,927 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 9,239 shares. Pnc Fin Gp holds 400 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 145,000 shares. 408,962 are owned by Northern Tru. First Mercantile Trust reported 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).