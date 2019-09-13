As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stock Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $4.29 Million; Osterweis Capital Management Has Upped Its Ehealth (EHTH) Stake by $1.59 Million; Stock Rose

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 73,055 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, up from 54,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 346,478 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 42,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 375,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.43M, up from 333,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $104.9. About 211,559 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Water Island Capital Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 16,600 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com accumulated 3,513 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 276,997 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability holds 23,786 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Alpine Assocs Management invested 2.36% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Quantbot Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 20 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 60,782 shares. 32,848 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 10,164 shares. Fund Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 17,314 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.04% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 114,631 shares. Partner Inv Management Ltd Partnership holds 948 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40,075 shares to 79,373 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 127,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,498 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 45,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,325 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

