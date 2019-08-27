As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Orleans Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $659,850 as Market Value Rose

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 632,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 751,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.63M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.88. About 124,840 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $248.65. About 417,678 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 552,918 shares to 3.39 million shares, valued at $399.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 368,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Grp Inc Llp owns 306,604 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gam Holding Ag has 0.13% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 3.01 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 60,239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.03 million shares. Twin Securities holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 65,000 shares. Moreover, Adage Ptnrs Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,300 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 60,382 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has 0.33% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 317,060 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 6,464 shares. 270,788 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. 51 were accumulated by Moody Comml Bank Tru Division. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.04% stake. Qs Investors Ltd Company stated it has 1,300 shares.

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Stock: A Changing Thesis – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “- Peeks Social Announces Appointment of William Lavin as Interim-CFO – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Pick LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,550 shares to 16,626 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Intl (NYSE:ROK).