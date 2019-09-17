As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Share Value Declined, Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Lifted Its Position by $6.80 Million; As Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Shares Rose, Manor Road Capital Partners Has Lifted by $7.77 Million Its Stake

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 298,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.95M, up from 4.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 2.01M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 156,549 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 177,203 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 17,327 shares. Natixis has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Philadelphia holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 5,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 683,015 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Lp reported 1.87% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Havens Lc holds 53,700 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 4,000 shares. 2,000 were reported by Ancora Limited Liability Company. Baker Bros Limited Partnership holds 0.52% or 751,927 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.03% or 93,200 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs has invested 0.66% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 35,300 shares.

