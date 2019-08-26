As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Share Value Declined, Deutsche Bank Ag Trimmed Its Holding by $38.67 Million; Newport Asia Lifted Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $70.96 Million

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 76.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 342,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 103,436 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78M, down from 445,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $100.48. About 34,241 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $104.1. About 1.59M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 104,372 shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 111,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 46,800 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 12,830 shares in its portfolio. 185,795 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Alpine Assocs has invested 2.6% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 2,912 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Gabelli And Communications Invest Advisers Inc holds 270,311 shares or 3.96% of its portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp has 1.13% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 50,470 shares. Baker Bros Lp has 0.55% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 751,927 shares. S Muoio And accumulated 50,000 shares or 5.22% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 333,340 shares or 4.72% of its portfolio. Carlson Capital Lp has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).