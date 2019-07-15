As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Share Price Rose, Baker Bros Advisors LP Cut by $71.44 Million Its Holding; Diversified Investment Strategies Trimmed Liquidity Services (LQDT) Stake by $347,200; Valuation Declined

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 632,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 119.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 751,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.63M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 343,094 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 38.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 112,253 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT)

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liquidity Services: Hidden Growth Comes To The Surface – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Liquidity Services Announces Strategic Reorganization and Key Leadership Appointments – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vintage Intorex TXA-1200 for Sale on AuctionDeals.com – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liquidity Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 660,677 shares. Guggenheim Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 20,884 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,557 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 10,249 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 13,938 shares. Weber Alan W holds 15,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated holds 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) or 2,122 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 10,249 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Limited owns 357,389 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 2,825 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 51,302 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). North Star Inv Mngmt reported 1,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 35,194 shares stake.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 789,711 shares to 5.71 million shares, valued at $75.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 225,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-1.08 EPS, down 152.17% or $3.15 from last year’s $2.07 per share. After $-1.43 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 433 were reported by Tower (Trc). Opus Point Prtn Mngmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 9,699 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Sg Americas Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 317,060 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.03% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Aqr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.13% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Ameriprise reported 29,682 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). The Missouri-based Stifel Corporation has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Glazer Ltd Llc reported 30,000 shares. Baker Bros Lp holds 751,927 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Partner Fund LP holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 215,821 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 662,880 shares.