As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Market Value Declined, Holder Halcyon Management Partners LP Increased Its Stake; As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Decreased Holding

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,947 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 5.48 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 285,261 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Ghost Tree Limited Com has invested 1.07% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 23,786 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability accumulated 389,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The New York-based Water Island Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Moreover, Clear Street Markets Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 15,265 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Limited Com. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 49,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa reported 145,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 15,300 shares. Orbimed Limited Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 219,900 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 10,000 shares. Partner Fund Ltd Partnership reported 154,599 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 242,879 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 245,000 shares.

