As Spark Energy (SPKE) Share Value Rose, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lowered by $915,448 Its Holding; As C V S Del (CVS) Share Price Declined, Holder Alphamark Advisors Trimmed by $1.79 Million Its Stake

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 33,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 186 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 33,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.55M shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) by 90.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 114,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The hedge fund held 12,669 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113,000, down from 127,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Spark Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 66,801 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has risen 18.27% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 09/05/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $286.7 MLN VS $196.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions, Engagement of Financial Advisor, and Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 F; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE SIMILAR TO THAT OF 2017; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy 4Q Net $47.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Spark Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPKE); 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Rev $284M; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 25/04/2018 – SPARK ENERGY IS SAID TO COLLECT INITIAL BIDS NEXT WK: DEALREP

Since May 16, 2019, it had 21 buys, and 0 sales for $1.88 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold SPKE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.26 million shares or 4.44% less from 9.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Pcl holds 0% or 1,626 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,186 shares or 0% of the stock. Bard Associates Inc invested in 166,775 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc owns 1,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability reported 445,868 shares stake. Heartland Advsr Inc invested in 0.23% or 354,650 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 7,165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Dupont Capital Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) for 13,767 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.01% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Ameriprise reported 85,180 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) for 2,410 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited holds 84,500 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Com has 51,816 shares. Stifel owns 69,010 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,367 shares to 4,782 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 17,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,271 shares to 24,149 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Sht Mat (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res reported 0.38% stake. Utah Retirement reported 242,605 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt holds 60,185 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.04% or 642,549 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 158,574 shares. Lpl Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 1.17 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bollard Group Inc Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 18,515 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.42% or 36,279 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 1.02% or 48,197 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 12,742 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Company Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Highland Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 6,369 were accumulated by Stonebridge Mngmt Inc. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.