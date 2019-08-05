As Sp Plus (SP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased Position by $1.56 Million; Cadence Design System (CDNS) Holder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Lowered Holding by $315,000

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corporation (SP) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 45,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The institutional investor held 359,479 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 405,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Sp Plus Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $768.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 26,572 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 80.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76,000, down from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 1.39 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 09/05/2018 – Global MEMS Design Contest Winners Announced; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and NI Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts Industry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design

More notable recent SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “New Highs For The S&P 500 And Nasdaq Remain Below Third-Quarter Targets – Forbes” on July 28, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “S&P 500, Nasdaq close out worst week since December on trade worries – Reuters” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: MHK, UHS – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: DVA, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P Stays Above 3,000 as Market Pulls Back – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,234 shares. Axa holds 0.01% or 97,100 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). California-based Aperio Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Co reported 1.07M shares. Manufacturers Life Commerce The reported 14,973 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). California State Teachers Retirement owns 34,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 400 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 323,943 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 17,135 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 162 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 169 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Company owns 50,266 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,087 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 16,082 shares to 99,285 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ufp Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 14,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $94.75 million for 51.71 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 320,900 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 68,962 shares. Chevy Chase Tru owns 235,308 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & holds 0.05% or 211,907 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc reported 85,300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 16,121 were accumulated by Nordea. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 8,712 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Grp, Maine-based fund reported 778,538 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.07% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 97,298 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Sg Americas Lc has 0.02% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc stated it has 458,547 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd has 5,560 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Btr Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0.07% or 222,008 shares.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Top 8 Tech Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Flex (FLEX) Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Huawei Woes Linger – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.