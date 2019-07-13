As Sp Plus Com (SP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Has Cut Stake by $720,596; Holder Bb&T Securities Raised Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,179 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.70M, up from 143,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $151.48. About 1.15M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp Com (SP) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 21,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,932 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 85,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $750.51M market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 53,040 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 6.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP)

More notable recent SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Nasdaq records three-day losing streak after Powell emphasizes â€˜wait-and-seeâ€™ stance on rates – MarketWatch” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SP Plus Corp (SP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: DVA, NFLX – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 hits record high on rising rate cut hopes – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Trump boasts best June for stock market in years â€” but a half-dozen signs flash warnings – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63,895 shares to 164,547 shares, valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SP’s profit will be $17.14M for 10.95 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Limited Co holds 37,350 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 9,041 are held by Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Street Corporation holds 461,994 shares. Sei holds 159,383 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 217,994 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Moreover, Geode Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Amer Inc owns 14,437 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 7,065 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 12,907 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Inv Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 59,275 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Serv reported 2.14% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept reported 4,533 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,747 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 0.37% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Perritt Mgmt owns 4,726 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc has invested 0.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Community Gp Incorporated Lc stated it has 3,335 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 81,710 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Lc has 49,978 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank reported 1,146 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 4,163 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Schwartz Investment Counsel has 1.62% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ameritas Prns Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 10,700 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 62,597 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,917 shares.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ING Groep N.V. (ING) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Illinois Tool downgraded at BAML as Q4 results failed to inspire – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) CEO Scott Santi on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois Tool Works: Buy The Dip? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2018.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 21,712 shares to 33,087 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) by 37,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).