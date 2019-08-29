As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stock Declined, Sei Investments Company Raised Its Holding by $431,460; Chilton Capital Management Upped Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $835,774

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 18,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 252,879 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 234,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 9.37M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 100.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 107,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 215,179 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 107,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.14M market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 17.63 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 35,308 shares to 164,084 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 68,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,073 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $240,638 activity. $47,500 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) was bought by Bott Julian Mark on Friday, August 9. $191,000 worth of stock was bought by Way William J on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). First Manhattan Com holds 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 39 shares. Peoples Fincl Ser reported 14,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern reported 9.23 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Paloma Mngmt Company reported 137,778 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sterling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8.79 million shares. Towle And Communication reported 3.3% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). James Invest Research Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). State Teachers Retirement System owns 605,699 shares. 191,600 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus. Da Davidson Com holds 0% or 27,691 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 92,268 shares. Van Eck Associates has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Magnetar Financial Ltd invested in 18,383 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic invested in 1.04 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Tradition Lc reported 24,918 shares. Carlson Mngmt has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Of Vermont has invested 0.31% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cullinan Assoc holds 4.55% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.29M shares. Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 32,272 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Lc reported 89,819 shares. Bath Savings stated it has 1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Element Cap Management Llc holds 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 74,308 shares. Connors Investor Svcs holds 94,568 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc reported 1.47% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Trust holds 0.61% or 29,784 shares in its portfolio. 9,698 are held by Dakota Wealth. Tarbox Family Office owns 7,137 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt reported 0.1% stake.