As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Share Price Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Schnieders Capital Management Raised 3M Co (MMM) Holding

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 2,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,104 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 12,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 340,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 3.38 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.69 million, down from 3.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 20.15M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $240,638 activity. Bott Julian Mark bought $47,500 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) was bought by Way William J.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWN’s profit will be $48.73 million for 5.22 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “10 Unbelievable Oil and Gas Movers After Saudi Drone Attack – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “51 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Southwestern Energy Company’s (NYSE:SWN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.50M shares to 3.59 million shares, valued at $6.80 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 151,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold SWN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Com owns 20,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Research & reported 945,121 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 95,361 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 2.16 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has 0.97% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Jefferies Grp Ltd Com has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 138,300 shares. Stelliam Invest Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.25M shares. 193,912 are owned by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia invested in 0.01% or 257,200 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 32,732 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Mngmt Llc has invested 0.15% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Mackenzie Corp stated it has 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Moreover, Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corp has 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 21,675 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 686,927 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Inc owns 3,590 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stone Run Capital Limited accumulated 12,950 shares. Park National Oh invested in 192,590 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Com Llc stated it has 6,417 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gru holds 2.67M shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Com reported 4,000 shares. 5,721 were accumulated by Checchi Capital Advisers Llc. Cohen Capital Management holds 1.95% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 48,207 shares. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bb&T has 89,185 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 509,482 shares. Harding Loevner LP holds 0.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 642,603 shares. Srb has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aperio Gru Ltd invested in 0.27% or 374,801 shares.