As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Stelliam Investment Management LP Lowered Stake by $11.08 Million; As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bkd Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Position

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.74% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $1.725. About 12.75M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $139.96. About 144,357 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $238,500 activity. Way William J also bought $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares.