As Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Valuation Declined, Disciplined Growth Investors Has Upped Its Holding by $8.63 Million; Aviva Plc Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Lowered by $2.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 2.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 14.87M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74M, up from 12.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 16.28 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 19,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 640,169 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.94 million, down from 659,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Lt (NYSE:RCL) by 21,465 shares to 83,764 shares, valued at $9.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 81,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Westwood Holdings Grp owns 745,996 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Old Natl National Bank In invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Edgemoor Advisors reported 2.13% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Century Companies invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 79,219 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt owns 2,176 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 700 are owned by Vigilant Capital Lc. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 168,082 shares. Financial reported 1,319 shares. Moreover, Thomas White has 0.13% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.2% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cambridge Inv Research owns 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 31,588 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 48,400 shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership has 1.24% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 1.28 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Fmr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 82.40M shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 375,375 shares in its portfolio. Old National Financial Bank In invested in 98,616 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 388,699 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 193,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 67,466 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Limited reported 10,724 shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 56,241 shares stake. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 100 shares. Key Group Holding (Cayman) Ltd stated it has 3.91M shares. Patten Grp Inc Inc stated it has 15,590 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 465,000 are held by Ally. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwestern Energy: Buy When There Is Blood In The Streets – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Am Dipping My Toes Into Southwestern Energy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.