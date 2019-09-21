As Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Market Valuation Declined, Disciplined Growth Investors Has Upped Its Stake by $4.77 Million; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Share Value Rose, Mairs & Power Has Boosted Stake

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 1.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 16.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.01 million, up from 14.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 26.15 million shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 71.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 126,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 303,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.60M, up from 177,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 1.31 million shares traded or 29.80% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Activity of TSR-042 Monotherapy Demonstrated in Patients With MSI-high Endometrial and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold SWN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 10,090 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Ltd reported 2.82 million shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Utd Services Automobile Association owns 128,305 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Lc reported 628,528 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ironwood Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 51,922 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 813,507 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.38M shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Citadel Ltd Co reported 686,927 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Paloma Prtn Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 348,444 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated reported 204,515 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $240,638 activity. On Friday, August 23 Kurtz Richard Jason bought $2,138 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 1,250 shares. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $191,000 was made by Way William J on Friday, August 9.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proto Labs Inc Com (NYSE:PRLB) by 36,392 shares to 883,671 shares, valued at $102.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 212,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (NYSE:AMBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 199,854 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 1,433 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc accumulated 80,407 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 55,630 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.03% or 9,674 shares. Coastline Tru invested in 0.34% or 14,035 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0.47% or 1.39 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parnassus Invs Ca has 2.61% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,501 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 546,817 shares. Coatue Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.71 million shares. Cna Fincl, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,900 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Spc Financial Incorporated holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 25,925 shares.