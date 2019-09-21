As Southwest (LUV) Share Price Declined, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Has Raised Holding; Blackrock Has Boosted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $113.00 Million

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Southwest (LUV) by 173.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 17,500 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $889,000, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Southwest for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 5.71 million shares traded or 55.80% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – KREM 2 NEWS: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. / via @AP; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net $463M; 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 2.4 PERCENT TO 13.8 BLN IN MARCH 2018; 17/04/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: LIVE LOOK #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane conducted an emergency landing at Philadelphia International; 18/04/2018 – FAA to require tests on engine type that exploded during Southwest flight; 20/04/2018 – FAA issues ’emergency’ engine inspection order after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 26/04/2018 – LUV PREFERS ORGANIC GROWTH, WOULD LOOK AT M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Load Factor 81.5%; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SouthwestAirlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in #Cleveland

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 545,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 50.81 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 billion, up from 50.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 3.91 million shares traded or 32.65% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of The West holds 17,543 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.16% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 44,826 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc has 306,966 shares. First Merchants owns 6,663 shares. Greenwood Assoc Ltd Liability Com has 1,326 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Northern Corp accumulated 11.68M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.52% or 148,546 shares in its portfolio. 1,291 were reported by Noesis Cap Mangement. Natixis LP owns 0.15% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 87,368 shares. 7,303 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.61% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1.29 million shares. Burns J W & Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 41,506 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 197 shares. South State Corp reported 35,263 shares. Toth Advisory Corp has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 238,298 shares to 11.06 million shares, valued at $1.42B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 33,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,444 shares, and cut its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 67,870 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 23,101 shares. 4,453 are held by First Foundation. Eqis Capital Incorporated invested in 8,541 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Midas Management holds 1.04% or 47,000 shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru holds 3,934 shares. Aldebaran Finance holds 38,544 shares. Epoch Investment Partners has 0.05% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 228,630 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Group Inc Pcl holds 0.11% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 12,187 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,921 shares. Bridges Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 5.51 million were accumulated by Northern Trust. Sterneck Management Lc accumulated 7,910 shares or 0.35% of the stock. U S Glob Invsts Inc has 167,607 shares for 4.39% of their portfolio. 17,500 are owned by Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company.

